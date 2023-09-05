MJF And More Announced For Post-All Out Edition Of AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

The post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite will feature MJF, the AEW World and ROH World Tag Team Champion.

MJF and Adam Cole retained their ROH World Tag Team Titles over The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds in the main event of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Following the match, MJF made his way to the back as ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe made his entrance for the successful title defense against Shane Taylor. While Cole attempted to keep MJF back, he dashed to the ring to brawl with Joe. Joe eventually applied a guillotine choke, but they were separated by security and others. As they were separated, Joe smirked and taunted an enraged MJF.

AEW has announced that MJF will be appearing on Dynamite to discuss what happened at All Out.

“THIS Wednesday Night on #AEWDynamite #AEW World + @RingOfHonor World Tag Team Champion @the_mjf Speaks LIVE! After being provoked by #ROH World TV Champ @SamoaJoeat # AEWAllOut, the AEW World Champ is sure to have a lot to say!,” AEW wrote in their announcement.

This will also be MJF’s first live Dynamite appearance; on August 27 during the All In Zero Hour pre-show, he teamed with Cole to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles from Aussie Open, and later retained the AEW World Title over Cole in the main event that night.

The updated card for this week’s Dynamite from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN is as follows:

* The aftermath of AEW All Out

* For the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out, “Hangman” Adam Page speaks.

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara face Aussie Open to begin their quest for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

