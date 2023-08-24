MJF Cast In New Warner Bros Discovery Animated Film, “Justice League”

Get ready for “The Devil” on the big screen.

On Thursday, Warner Brothers Discovery Home Entertainment announced details on a new animated film dubbed, “JUSTICE LEAGUE x RWBY: SUPER HEROES & HUNTSMEN, PART TWO.”

Why is this relevent to pro wrestling?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been cast as the voices for one of the characters on the show. Which character has yet to be revealed.

Check out the official press release with all of the details of the new film below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE x RWBY: SUPER HEROES & HUNTSMEN, PART TWO

WITNESS THE MONUMENTAL CONCLUSION OF THE EPIC TEAM UP OF DC AND ROOSTER TEETH CHARACTERS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE DIGITALLY ON OCTOBER 17, 2023 AND ON 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAY OCTOBER 31, 2023

The Justice League and Team RWBY take on their biggest adventure yet in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two available to purchase Digitally on October 17, 2023 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray October 31, 2023.

Following Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One, the new animated film from Rooster Teeth Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Animation, will see the Justice League and Team RWBY team up again in a whole new environment to take on Grimm, who has arrived on earth with even more powers.

Joining the voice cast in this second go around are Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6, Batman: Soul of the Dragon) as Black Canary, David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as The Flash, Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, Naruto: Shippûden) as Wonder Woman, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite) as Batman and Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Sofia The First) as Superman. Returning from Part One are Ozioma Akagha (Teen Titans Go!) as Vixen, Jeannie Tirado (Soul, Saints Row) as Green Lantern and Tru Valentino (The Rookie, The Cuphead Show!) as Cyborg alongside RWBY mainstays Lindsay Jones ​​(Camp Camp) as Ruby, Kara Eberle ​(​​RWBY: Ice Queendom​​)​ as Weiss, Arryn Zech ​(The Detective is Already Dead) as Blake, and Barbara Dunkelman (Blood Fest) as Yang.​​ The film also features the voices of Maxwell Friedman (AEW Dynamite, The Iron Claw), Christopher Sabat (Dragon Ball Z) and J. Michael Tatum (My Hero Academia).

The film was co-directed by Yssa Badiola (Camp Camp) and Dustin Matthews (RWBY franchise) from a script penned by Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II). Producers are Kimberly S. Moreau (Legion of Super Heroes), Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) with Laura Yates ​(​​Boyhood, RWBY, Red vs. Blue​​) as supervising producer; and Sam Register and Michael Uslan executive producing.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two will be available October 17 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs will be available on October 31 to purchase online and in-store at major retailers.

SYNOPSIS

On the heels of successfully escaping a deadly digital trap, the members of the Justice League emerge in their own world to discover that Grimm, ravenous creatures from Remnant, have overtaken Earth! In order to defeat the monsters, they must call on their new friends – Team RWBY – for help!