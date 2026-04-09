MJF Criticizes TNA Decision After Match With Nic Nemeth Is Canceled

MJF is not holding back following the cancellation of his planned independent match against Nic Nemeth.

The bout was scheduled to take place at Create-A-Pro in New York on May 1, but was pulled after a decision by Carlos Silva. The move is part of an ongoing situation in which TNA Wrestling has been removing talent from independent events involving All Elite Wrestling performers, citing “partner conflicts.”

Following the news, MJF took to social media to criticize Silva, writing:

“It’s called being preempted due to March madness. This guy is actively a dumb motherfer. Congrats. You pay your talents st. [Then] force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna”

MJF later expanded on his comments during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where Nemeth is also a regular co-host.

“Let’s talk about TNA and the fact that they are pulling young talent off the shows when they are barely paying them any money whatsoever and telling them, ‘Hey, you can’t wrestle because there is a guy from another promotion that is wrestling on this show.’ Does that help young talent grow? Does that help young talent become better inside the squared circle? More over, does that help young talent put food on their plate… What Carlos Silva is doing is disgusting.”

MJF also added a tongue-in-cheek remark suggesting Nemeth may be using the situation as an excuse to avoid facing him.

The cancellation comes amid rising tensions between the promotions. According to Fightful Select, Silva was unhappy that AEW Collision aired opposite TNA iMPACT last week, although the scheduling conflict was due to TNT’s March Madness coverage rather than a direct AEW decision.

The Nemeth match had been gaining traction through social media and Busted Open Radio, and would have marked a rare crossover between two top stars from opposing promotions. Nemeth, who re-signed with TNA earlier this year, has remained one of the company’s top performers since his departure from WWE.

The situation has since expanded beyond just one match. Multiple TNA talents have reportedly been pulled from independent bookings involving AEW wrestlers. Leon Slater was removed from a scheduled bout against Ricochet at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, while Moose was also pulled from a Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling event before his appearance could be officially announced.

Additionally, an MJF match against Bear Bronson for Game Changer Wrestling last month was reportedly blocked at TNA’s direction.

Sources indicate that TNA may be moving toward a policy preventing its talent from competing against AEW wrestlers at any event. While no formal policy has been publicly confirmed, the company has continued to reference “partner conflicts” as the reason behind these decisions. WWE is currently a partner of TNA, which is believed to be a contributing factor.

As of now, Silva has not issued any further public comment, and the long-term implications for cross-promotional appearances remain unclear.

It’s called being preempted due to March madness. This guy is actively a dumb motherfucker. Congrats. You pay your talents shit. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna https://t.co/lFpN19gock — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 9, 2026