MJF Explains Why AEW Needs Multiple Top Stars

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on “Shut Up and Wrestle” with Brian Solomon to discuss various topics, including the significance of having multiple individuals at the top of the company.

MJF said, “I talked about this in an interview recently with Ariel Helwani. I think the best product is not a product where there’s only one figurehead and person of importance. The best product — now granted, don’t get me wrong, I am that guy, especially in this modern era. I move the needle for my company more than anybody else. However, if I’m watching a product where that ball can’t be passed, and I can’t have anyone else on top and there’s no time for anybody else, it’s boring. What am I watching for? I’m only investing in one guy? I’m only investing in the story of one guy on this, on this weekly episodic professional wrestling show? It’s boring. And again, that’s what made the territory so exciting. Yes, you had your 1-A guys, but you also had 1-B, 1-C, 1-D, 1-E, 1-F, 1-G. It was crazy, anyone could have been slotted in at any point. I mean, for crying out loud, some of my favorite Ric Flair matches were against guys who at that point in time had no right putting him to the limit or testing him. And those are some of the best matches I’ve ever seen in my life.”

On how that factors in at AEW:

“Look, I knew going into my match against RUSH, I was going to get my f**king s**t kicked in. But I knew I wasn’t going to lose. I’m MJF. But am I worse for wear because I have a f**king competitive match up with this psychopath? I don’t think so. And you know what? Now when you put RUSH on TV, the next time you see him you believe in him more. Because he f**king put me to the limit. He did, he pushed me. He’s one sick bastard and he’s he’s got one nasty f**king corner dropkick that almost took my head off. So now the next time you put him on f**king TV, you’re going, ‘This guy could beat 1-B, 1-C, 1-D, 1-F. 1-E guy on the AEW roster. I’ve got to tune in.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)