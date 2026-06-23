Tony Khan Reveals His Current Four Pillars Of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan believes the promotion has entered a new era, and with it comes a new set of pillars to help lead the company into the future.

When AEW launched in 2019, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry became known as the company’s Four Pillars, representing a generation of young stars who developed alongside the promotion and helped establish its identity. The concept eventually evolved into a major storyline that culminated at Double or Nothing 2023, where all four men competed for the AEW World Championship.

Since then, wrestling fans have frequently debated who would make up AEW’s next generation of pillars. Speaking with Joshua Godwin of Q93, Khan offered his own answer. “Thekla, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher and Mercedes Mone.”

The group represents a mix of established stars and emerging talents who have become key figures in AEW’s current landscape.

Thekla has quickly risen to the top of the women’s division and currently reigns as AEW Women’s World Champion. Since arriving in AEW, she has become one of the company’s most talked-about performers and a central figure in the women’s roster.

Kevin Knight has also enjoyed a breakout year. The high-flying standout currently holds the AEW TNT Championship and has emerged as one of the promotion’s fastest-rising young stars. Kyle Fletcher has steadily developed into one of AEW’s most reliable performers. A two-time former TNT Champion, Fletcher has established himself as a singles star while remaining an important member of the Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone brings championship pedigree and international star power. The former TBS Champion has captured titles across multiple promotions and remains one of the most recognizable names in women’s wrestling worldwide. Notably, all four wrestlers will be featured prominently at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Thekla is scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Starlight Kid, while Knight and Fletcher will compete as part of the Don Callis Family team in the event’s 12-man steel cage match. Mone, meanwhile, enters Forbidden Door with an opportunity to secure a future AEW Women’s World Championship match as she competes in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final.

While fans may continue debating who truly represents AEW’s modern pillars, Khan’s comments provide the clearest indication yet of which performers he views as foundational pieces of the company’s future.

Whether this new quartet can replicate the impact of AEW’s original Four Pillars remains to be seen, but all four have already established themselves as major players heading into the second half of 2026.