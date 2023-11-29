MJF: “I Didn’t Sleep A Wink, I’m In Pain, But It’s Wednesday …”

MJF is as ready as he’s gonna be for work.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion took to social media to release a statement.

“I didn’t sleep a wink,” MJF’s post began. “In a sh*t ton of pain and can’t get comfortable.”

Friedman continued, “But it’s Wednesday. We got a show to put on. I hear it all. I read it all. I see it all. I’m wide awake in more ways than one. Let’s restore the feeling.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.