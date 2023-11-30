MJF Mentions WWE, Cody Rhodes, And CM Punk On AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, world champion MJF cut a promo to promote his Worlds End PPV match against Samoa Joe.

MJF mentioned several wrestlers he defeated in his AEW career, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. MJF also mentioned WWE while discussing Joe’s accomplishments.

He said, “Now unfortunately later on in his career, his [Joe’s] talents weren’t fully recognized and he was not afforded the opportunity to be a world champion in WWE.”

You can watch the complete segment below. Click here for full AEW Dynamite results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR