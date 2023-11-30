MJF Mentions WWE, Cody Rhodes, And CM Punk On AEW Dynamite

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, world champion MJF cut a promo to promote his Worlds End PPV match against Samoa Joe.

MJF mentioned several wrestlers he defeated in his AEW career, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. MJF also mentioned WWE while discussing Joe’s accomplishments.

He said, “Now unfortunately later on in his career, his [Joe’s] talents weren’t fully recognized and he was not afforded the opportunity to be a world champion in WWE.”

My man MJF mentioned Cody Rhodes and CM Punk 🥶 on tonight's show 😮#AEWDynamite #mjf pic.twitter.com/iu3QSHdzMm — The Wrestling Boi (@wrestlingboi_) November 30, 2023

"Unfortunately, his talents weren't fully recognized and he wasn't afforded the opportunity to be a world champion in WWE." – MJF about Samoa Joe This had to be the first time MJF talked negative about WWE on live TV? Yeah, this boy signed an extension long ago. pic.twitter.com/bmR173BMDv — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 30, 2023

