MJF Offers High Praise For “The Iron Claw” Film On The Von Erich Family

Maxwell Jacob Friedman thinks the new “Iron Claw” film on the life and careers of the Von Erich family is a “masterpiece.”

The AEW World and ROH Tag-Team Champion surfaced on social media to comment on the film, which stars Zac Efron, and revealed that he is actually an Executive Producer on the project.

“27 years old,” he began. “Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement.”

Friedman continued, “However I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let’s go. #Betterthanyou.”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) feed of MJF.