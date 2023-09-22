MJF Reacts To Antisemitic Fan Sign From 2023 Grand Slam Edition Of AEW Dynamite

In February 2022, MJF made an appearance on AEW Dynamite and opened up about being bullied by his football teammates as a child because he was Jewish. MJF stated the following:

“They’re holding rolls of quarters and all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could, and they said ‘pick it up, Jew boy, pick it up.’”

A ringside fan held up an antisemitic sign that read “MJF, I dropped a quarter” with arrows pointing to the ground at the September 20th, 2023 “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite. The sign was panned on social media because there is a negative stereotype of Jewish people being greedy.

MJF responded to the sign on Twitter/X with the following comment:

“Beyond bummed out I didn’t see this guy. But also happy I didn’t. Cuz the show would have ended abruptly. Along with his life.”