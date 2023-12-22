MJF Says Headlining Worlds End 2023 Is More Important To Him Than ALL IN 2023

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently appeared as a guest on the SI Media Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion spoke about being scheduled to headline the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in his hometown of Long Island, New York against Samoa Joe, something he considers to be more important to him than headlining the record-setting AEW ALL IN 2023 pay-per-view earlier this year at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“So I main evented in front of 84,000 people at Wembley Stadium,” MJF said. “I think this one means more. I grew up in the barn. I grew up in that s***hole. It’s my s***hole. It’s our s***hole. I’m everyone’s scumbag. It’s super kinetic. It feels right. They renovated [Nassau Coliseum]. I’m almost upset because we like our things the way we originally associate with it.”

MJF continued, “But now, honestly, it’s a gorgeous stadium. The seating arrangements are much better. The chairs don’t break like they used to when I was a kid. I’m just happy. I’m in a really good place right now mentally. Physically, not so much. I tore my labrum. We can get into that, I guess, but I’m just really happy. I’m proud of this title reign.”

