MJF Says He’s Ill & Won’t Come To Dynamite, Adam Cole Tells Him To “STFU”

Despite an (alleged) health scare, MJF and Adam Cole will be competing as scheduled next Wednesday night.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media on Saturday to write about how he had come down with an illness and would not be able to compete as scheduled this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole, MJF’s tag partner in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, where the duo are scheduled to face Big Bill & Brian Cage in the tourney semifinals on Wednesday, took to Twitter to essentially tell “The Devil” to suck it up.

“Hey got some bad news,” MJF wrote. “Was sooooooooo excited to wrestle Big Bill and Cage this week. Unfortunately I’ve come down with something and I’m violently ill. I wish my tag partner and close friend Adam all the best. ”

Friedman concluded, “Pray for me and my health. Love y’all.”

Cole, not showing a lot of sympathy, responded, “Max…STFU. You’re coming to TV.”

MJF fired back, “Guess it’s only cool when you get to do it. Ugh. Fine. You’re gonna wear the shirt though right?!?”

