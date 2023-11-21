MJF Suffers Injury During AEW Full Gear Match

AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF competed in not only one, but two matchups at this past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV, when he and Samoa Joe defended the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) on the Zero Hour Pre-Show, then defended his AEW World Championship against “Switchblade” Jay White in the show’s main event.

According to WrestlePurists, MJF hurt his hip during the AEW World Title Match with White and he had to have his hip popped back after the show. It was also mentioned on the tweet that MJF may have also banged up his shoulder, but the good news is the World Champion is not expected to miss any TV time, although he will only be featured in a non-wrestling capacity while healing up.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also confirmed MJF’s hip injury occurred at Full Gear.