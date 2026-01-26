MJF Takes Shot At Critics While Comparing Wrestling To Disney

MJF recently offered an interesting perspective on professional wrestling, comparing the industry to Disney while speaking with WDW News Today.

The reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion drew parallels between wrestling and the iconic entertainment brand, emphasizing storytelling, emotional connection, and escapism as the shared foundation of both worlds.

“I find that professional wrestling and Disney specifically have so much in common. And what they have in common is that they both have a way of grabbing you through story, a way of grabbing you through emotion, and a way of capturing your imagination and making you feel like you’re in an entirely different universe and world. And nobody’s better at that than me. That’s why I’m the world champion, and that’s why I’m here.”

MJF continued by pushing back against the long-standing criticism that wrestling is “fake,” framing it instead as a form of entertainment rooted in storytelling—no different from other beloved mediums.

“It’s a million percent storytelling. I think it’s the same reason why people love movies, TV, or comic books. And when I hear people say wrestling’s fake, first of all, tell that to my body. Second of all, let’s live in a world where wrestling’s fake. It’s not—just like Disney magic isn’t fake either. It’s not fake at all.”

Never one to shy away from blunt honesty, the champion leaned fully into his trademark edge while driving the point home.

“But let’s pretend it is for five seconds, even though if you say it to me in the street, I will punch you in the face. It’s fake. So are movies. So is TV. So are comic books— all the things that I know you love.”

MJF’s comments reinforce his long-standing belief that wrestling’s power lies not in realism, but in its ability to immerse audiences emotionally—an argument that continues to resonate as AEW leans heavily into character-driven storytelling at the top of the card.