AEW Files Trademark Application For “Brawling Birds”

AEW filed a new trademark for the term “Brawling Birds” on Friday, January 23, according to Fightful.com.

This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

During this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor announced that they would form a new tag team, and it appears that “Brawling Birds” will be the name of their newly formed team.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers.”