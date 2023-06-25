MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi To Kick Off AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

The opener for Sunday’s co-promoted event from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling has been revealed.

During the “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night for Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 show, the opening bout for the highly-anticipated premium live event was announced.

After Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Swerve Strickland in one-on-one competition on Collision, AEW Champion MJF appeared on the big screen with a message for “Ace.”

He revealed that he only agreed to the match on one condition, which is that they’re match number one at The Forbidden Door 2, which he says AEW and ROH President Tony Khan agreed to.

Friedman said he doesn’t want to stay in Toronto any longer than he has to, and he’s not interested in watching any jobbers from New Japan in action. He then promised to take Tanahashi’s air guitar and shove it up his ass. He tells Tanahashi, with all due respect, “You’re not on the level of ‘The Devil.'”

