MLW Adds One Free Signature Event On Triller TV+ Every Month For Fans

MLW (Major League Wrestling) announced, via a press release, that a change is coming to the company this 2024 and that change will see them give the fans one free signature event every month on Triller TV+ as a thank you, in addition to the one premium live event they will air.

It was also mentioned on the press release that the first free signature event known as MLW RELOAD is set to take place tomorrow, January 20th at 10PM on beIN SPORTS as well as on MLW’s YouTube channel.

You can check out the full press release below:

MLW is kicking off 2024 with a change.

In addition to airing premium live events monthly on Triller TV+, MLW has a treat for its fans.

As a thank you MLW is giving fans one free signature event every month. That means you get a signature event and premium live event each month: one for free and one on Triller TV+!

Each event will feature a who’s who from the ever-expanding MLW roster of fighters.

The first free signature event will take place this Saturday night, January 20, entitled MLW RELOAD. Fans can watch nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS at 10pm, as well as stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, MLW is expanding its touring schedule, including upcoming events in Chicago, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and more cities to be announced soon.