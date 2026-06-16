MLW Announces Major Streaming Deal With NJPW World

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that its revived flagship show, Fusion, will begin airing on the NJPW streaming service, NJPW World, starting June 22nd.

New episodes of Fusion will be available for free on NJPW World every Monday at 12 PM JST (11 PM ET), providing NJPW World users around the globe with access to MLW’s weekly series as part of their existing membership. MLW Fusion returned on May 30th and has been airing weekly since then. The show is also available on VEEPs, YouTube, and beIN Sports in the United States.

MLW owner Court Bauer said, “The last three years of MLW’s alliance with New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been incredibly positive for our wrestlers, our fans, and both organizations. Bringing MLW Fusion to NJPW World builds on that momentum, giving fans more world-class wrestling on an exceptional platform. I want to thank Mr. Sugabayashi and the NJPW team for their collaboration, support, and continued friendship. This is a transformative period for professional wrestling, where alliances and friendships are uniting promotions, unlocking exceptional matches, and creating new opportunities for wrestlers, fans, and organizations around the world.”