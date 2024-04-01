MLW Announces Shigeo Okumura For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Lucha Libre legend Shigeo Okumura will be appearing at their Azteca Lucha show on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Okumura to fight at AZTECA LUCHA, May 11

Cesar Duran presents a super lucha at Cicero Stadium in Chicago

MLW today announced Okumura will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

See Okumura live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Hailing originally from Osaka but now calling Mexico home, Okumura, known as the “Luchador Japonés,” brings a unique blend of Japanese and Mexican wrestling styles to the ring.

Okumura made his debut in 1994, journeying throughout Japan and competing at the highest level from All Japan Pro Wrestling to FMW, before entering New Japan Pro Wrestling.

With an illustrious career spanning two decades in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Okumura has established himself as a seasoned veteran and a force to be reckoned with. During his tenure in Mexico’s most prestigious wrestling organization, Okumura achieved a significant milestone by capturing the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Taichi, solidifying his reputation.

Now, representing CMLL, Okumura embarks on a new journey in MLW.

Often teaming up with Satoshi Kojima in MLW as the formidable “CozyMAX” team, the duo has aspirations of conquering new heights and competing for championship gold.

With his wealth of experience and mastery of both Japanese and Mexican wrestling techniques, Okumura brings a unique dynamic to the MLW roster, promising thrilling fights in the ring.

Get your tickets now at luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.