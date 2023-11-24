MLW Fusion Results – November 23, 2023

Kicking of Fusion with a recap of Fightland including how Alexander Hammerstone returned and aligned himself with World Titan Federation.

Hammerstone has a promo & he mentions spending 2 years as the gold standard in MLW but things change on a dime. He might have aired his dirty laundry about his contract status in MLW but we can blame Court Bauer for avoiding him and never returning his calls but Mr Saint Laurent was a voice of reason for Hammerstone and now everyone gets to wait and see what he’s doing with the WTF.

TJ Crawford vs. Nolo Kitano

TJ Crawford attacks Nolo Kitano before the bell and stomps on Kitano for a bit then Kitano is sent to the apron and lands a strike then a kick follow by a hurricanrana.

Crawford distracts the ref and a masked man runs down only to get attacked by Kitano but the distraction allows Crawford to hit a running kick.

Some stomps from Crawford now then Kitano fights back with strikes but he’s hit between the ropes and Crawford hits a one legged Codebreaker. Crawford messes with the crowd then stomps on Kitano some more.

Kitano & Crawford have a strike battle before a shotgun dropkick from Kitano connects then a double knee strike in the corner then a modified backbreaker then a kick to stun Crawford.

Again the ref is distracted by Crawford and this time Griffin McCoy runs in to drop Kitano with a half nelson suplex & that allows Crawford to hit Silver Bullet to get the win.

Winner: TJ Crawford

A quick recap of Ichiban & Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeating Middleweight Champion Rocky Romero & Barbaro Cavernario at Fightland.

Dorada has a brief backstage promo & he’s beaten Rocky Romero a few times now and he’s coming for a shot at CMLL World Historic Welterweight & Middleweight Titles Romero holds at One Shot.

MSL promo from the WTF set up. He’s happy to welcome all the MLW fans into the WTF universe because in 2 weeks Matt Cardona takes the MLW World Title and pushes sports entertainment into the future.

In the back Middleweight Champion Rocky Romero, Jesus Rodriguez & Featherweight Champion Janai Kai attack Ichiban and stomp him down then Salina De La Renta shows up to slap Ichiban for good measure.

The Calling video & National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page says everyone makes mistakes when they’re young then pay for them when they’re old. The hammer is about to drop.

Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

Match starts off with a lock up then Notorious Mimi with a knee and a side headlock then a shoulder block then some rope running and Tiara James hits a hip toss before a boot out of the corner then a 2nd rope dropkick connects from James.

Mimi snaps the arm of James over the top ropes and starts working the limb. Some more arm work from Mimi then some chops in the corner before hitting a Helluva Kick in the corner.

Mimi heads up top but misses a crossbody and eats the mat before James fires up with clotheslines then an over the shoulder gutbuster.

Mimi fights back with a jawbreaker then James hits a swinging neckbreaker that transitions into an X Factor & that gets the victory.

Winner: Tiara James

After the match James gets interviewed on the stage and she thinks this has been a breakout year for her and would like a Featherweight Title shot soon.

A brief video recapping the one sided romance that Love Doug has for Becca.

Video from earlier in the week MSL is asked by someone about Hammerstone’s contract and he claims Hammerstone became a free agent and he simply signed him.

In the back MSL finds World Tag Team Champion 1 Called Manders and offers him a hotdog and a handshake but Manders isn’t interested in plain hotdogs. MSL tries to sell him on joining WTF maybe going to Japan on tour and Manders winds up declining for the moment.

Salina De La Renta & Rocky Romero talk in the back Romero is willing to put both of his titles against Dorada and promises he’ll get the same thing that Ichiban got.

Backstage MLW World Champion Alex Kane is interviewed by Sam Laterna & he starts yelling then refers to his opponents as hoes of the melanin deficient kind and says they’re about to feel Bomaye revenge during suplex season.

Love Doug is excited about his date with Becca but he finds Becca’s boyfriend Brett Ryan Goselin with a crowbar.

We get a recap of the MLW debut of Steph De Lander costing Mance Warner his Loser Leaves MLW match with Matt Cardona at Fightland.

In the parking lot Manders wanders by a U Haul and here’s Mance Warner as well & they both lament Warner having to leave MLW. Warner says he’s got to go and that Manders & Matthew Justice don’t need him anymore he’d been looking forward to Free Bird Rules but he’s out. He might be gone but he knows a guy Masked Good Brother #3 someone they can get along with once Warner leaves.

MSL introduces himself and promises that the WTF will take over MLW then he insults Philadelphia which just seems like the lowest of low hanging fruit then brings out Tom Lawlor & Matt Cardona.

Tag Team Match

Bomaye Fight Club (MLW World Champion Alex Kane & Mr Thomas) vs. World Titan Federation (Matt Cardona & Tom Lawlor)

Alex Kane & Matt Cardona starts this match but Cardona immediately tags out then Tom Lawlor & Kane lock up but Kane shoves Lawlor off then Lawlor goes to leg kicks then grabs a side headlock. Strikes from Lawlor now but Kane tries to return them only to get cut off with uppercuts.

Lawlor with a cravat and some knees to the head but Kane lands a discus elbow then a suplex but he just stands around for a bit as Lawlor gets back in the ring as Cardona is able to hit a cheap shot and that allows Lawlor to take over with stomps.

Cardona tags in and stomps away on Kane then Kane hits a double leg and some punches before Kane with some German suplexes for World Titan Federation then a rolling release suplex to Cardona.

Kane starts selling the lower back and collapses to the mat then the ref calls for medical as Kane rolls out of the ring leaving Mr Thomas to fly solo so Cardona attacks Thomas but he no sells him and goes after Cardona with strikes.

Clothesline from Thomas as Kane is helped to the back as Lawlor distracts Thomas and Cardona hits a chop block as we go to a break.

After the break Thomas is isolated as Lawlor with leg kicks then a corner gamengiri before Thomas & Lawlor trade strikes for a bit then Lawlor goes back to the leg of Thomas with a dropkick in the corner. Cardona tags back in and resumes attacking Thomas in the corner.

Lawlor back in and lands more strikes before tagging Cardona back in as Thomas tries to fire up with strikes but Cardona cuts him off with a DDT then Thomas avoids a double suplex and hits one of his own.

Kane waddles back to the ring and he attacks Lawlor & Cardona with corner avalanches then some suplexes to Cardona & Lawlor then Kane collapses again and rolls out of the ring.

Lawlor with a chair to the back of Kane behind the refs back as Cardona takes out Thomas with Radio Silence to get the win.

Winners: World Titan Federation

After the match Cardona & Lawlor celebrate in the ring with MSL as MLW personnel come down to check on Kane.

One Shot Card So Far (Dec 7th)

TJPW Princess Of Princess Title Match

Miyu Yamashita (c) vs. Delmi Exo

MLW World Title Match

Alex Kane (c) vs. Matt Cardona

National Openweight Title Match

Ricky Shane Page (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor

Featherweight Title Match

Janai Kai (c) vs. Maki Itoh

CMLL World Historic Welterweight & Middleweight Titles Match

Rocky Romero (c) & (c) vs. Mascara Dorada 2.0