MLW Has Big Plans For 2024 In The Wake Of Lawsuit Settlement With WWE

After the initial lawsuit was filed in 2022, the antitrust lawsuit between WWE and MLW is set to be officially settled within the next 30 days, pending some paperwork.

The suit accused WWE of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in the US market for pro wrestling content, as well as attempting to undermine competition in MLW’s pursuit of media distribution deals.

It was also claimed that WWE was attempting to hire contracted talent away from the company.

“MLW is looking at signing new talent, running more shows, and bonusing talent. It’s been pretty much acknowledged within WWE that they got money in the settlement and apparently a significant enough number for MLW to upgrade,” according to the Daily Update on F4Wonline.

Dave Meltzer discussed the apparent infusion of cash in the promotion on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Evidently, they got some money [from the lawsuit] because they’re greatly expanding their schedule, and they said that they’re going to be in the market for expanding their talent base. And they announced Sami Callihan, not that that’s a game-changer or anything, but he’s a guy. Most of the top guys are under deals. And they obviously have more money to work with than they had before, so they got something out of the thing. I don’t know if we’ll ever know the number. Like I said, if it’s a giant number, we have to know it, because TKO is a public company, and they would have to if it’s any kind of a significant number, they would have to release the number,” Meltzer stated.

