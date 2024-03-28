MLW Returning To Tampa Bay For Blood & Thunder This July

MLW issued the following:

MLW returns to Tampa Bay July 12, tickets on sale this Tuesday

Tickets available at MLWTampa.com & Eventbrite

Major League Wrestling is returning to Florida on Friday, July 12 for MLW Blood & Thunder’24, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets go on sale THIS TUESDAY, April 2 at 10 a.m. at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701