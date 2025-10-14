Moose Fires Back At Claims That TNA’s Attendance Record Included Free Tickets

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that the company set a new North American attendance record at the 2025 Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, drawing 7,794 fans — the largest crowd in the promotion’s modern history.

Following the announcement, Moose took to Twitter/X to respond to skeptics who questioned the legitimacy of the attendance figure, passionately defending the accomplishment and the company’s growth.

“For the people saying half of our record setting attendance record was free tickets given are brain dead and fail to realize in 2016/17 myself The Hardy’s Eddie Cody Rhodes Drew McIntyre Lashley wrestled at Universal in front of only 150 people were every single ticket were free because universal didn’t allow ticket sales,” Moose wrote.

He went on to explain why the claim of thousands of comped tickets doesn’t make business sense.

“I could understand 200/300 comped tickets for sponsors and media purposes and friends and family but 3k. No business will take an outstanding loss just to fill up an arena. if it was that easy every company would do it and we would have done it a decade ago when we struggling to get 500 people to attend a show.”

Moose closed his post by encouraging fans to appreciate how far TNA has come.

“Just enjoy the growth and the win. we wouldn’t be in their position without you guys our true fans.

THIS IS TNA. ❤️”