Moose Reveals What Will Determine Future Plans When IMPACT Contract Expires

He is a “WRESTLING GOD.”

No, not JBL.

The other one.

Moose surfaced on social media this weekend to tease a big decision he has coming up in the very near future.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion will see his contract with the promotion expire at the conclusion of this month. With that in mind, Moose took to Twitter on Friday and posted an interest comment.

“My decision making will be soley made from happiness, comfort [and] trust,” Moose wrote. “Money, dream match-ups [and] big arenas are all great, but not my number one motivation.”

We will keep you posted here at Rajah.com as updates regarding Moose’s future plans surface.