More Details On Matt Riddle’s WWE Release, More Talent Cuts Coming This Weekend

The WWE releases are going to continue.

As noted, just before this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown went on the air on FOX from Glendale, Arizona, longtime WWE Superstar Matt Riddle posted a statement on social media confirming he has been released from the company.

Riddle’s release marks a total of 23 cuts made to the WWE and NXT talent rosters. The updated list of talent cut this week includes: Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow and Matt Riddle.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Riddle’s release from WWE came in the early evening on Friday, at approximately 5/4c. Riddle released his statement regarding his WWE release about 30-45 minutes before SmackDown went on the air at 8/7c.

According to a report at WrestleVotes, more WWE talent cuts are expected to be made this weekend.

We will keep you posted here as updates regarding WWE and NXT talent releases continues to surface.