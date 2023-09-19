More Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As the road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues next Monday night, WWE Raw will feature Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network show from Ontario, California will be Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship, as well as Bronson Reed vs. Otis and Shinsuke Nakamura’s response to Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

