More WWE Corporate Cuts Made Today

McKenzie Mitchell wasn’t the only WWE release made on Friday.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that WWE has also made some cuts behind-the-scenes to corporate employees.

“WWE has laid off more corporate employees today, according to multiple people at the company,” he wrote via Twitter (X). “This follows layoffs of more than 100 employees in September following the closing of the TKO merger.”

As noted, former WWE NXT broadcast team member McKenzie Mitchell also confirmed her release from the company in a statement she posted on Friday afternoon.