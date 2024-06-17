More WWE Stars Could Be Joining AJ Styles At NOAH Destination 2024

The news that AJ Styles would be representing the WWE against Naomichi Marifuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s event from Budokan Hall on July 13th, NOAH Destination 2024, was revealed on Sunday.

Styles made an announcement via video at the event and asked Marufuji to tear down the house. Before joining WWE in 2016, Styles was a top star in NJPW, leading Bullet Club and achieving great success.

According to PWInsider.com, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are expected to travel to Japan for the bout, where they will corner and accompany Styles. Anderson and Gallows have been linked to Styles throughout their WWE career, as they were both members of Bullet Club.

WWE previously collaborated with the promotion on New Year’s Day for its NOAH The New Year event, sending Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Great Muta as part of Muta’s retirement tour.