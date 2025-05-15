Motor City Machine Guns Want Dream Match With The Hardy Boyz

Could we finally see a long-awaited tag team dream match between The Motor City Machine Guns and The Hardy Boyz?

During a recent interview with Metro, Alex Shelley opened up about a match that nearly happened over a decade ago during a TNA Wrestling UK tour—but never came to fruition. Now, with the growing relationship between TNA Wrestling and WWE, Shelley believes the long-overdue showdown could finally become a reality.

“It was scheduled once. Maybe 2011, there was a UK tour TNA had booked that match on in particular,” Shelley revealed. “And I can’t remember where it was gonna be. It was gonna be somewhere in England.”

“And something happened, I can’t remember exactly what, but it never came to fruition. So we’ve somehow managed to evade the Hardy Boyz our entire career, and it’s probably time that we get that match.”

The timing could be right, with WWE and TNA currently collaborating across multiple storylines and appearances—including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry’s WWE crossover, and WWE NXT stars appearing at TNA events. The inter-promotional synergy has fans buzzing about what other cross-brand matches could become possible.

The Motor City Machine Guns—Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin—are widely regarded as one of the most influential tag teams of the modern era. Likewise, Matt and Jeff Hardy are iconic names who helped revolutionize tag team wrestling during WWE’s Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

Whether it happens in WWE, TNA, or even on neutral ground, this is one tag team dream match that fans are hoping finally becomes a reality.

