Mr. Elegance Officially Signs With TNA Wrestling

Independent wrestling star Mr. Elegance spoke with Tim Battle on iHeartRadio about various topics, including his official signing with TNA Wrestling.

Mr. Elegance said, “I am here to announce that I have signed with TNA Wrestling… at the height of TNA Wrestling! There is no better time to join TNA than right now. And there’s no better time to have somebody that looks like me – and trust me, it’s one of one – join TNA. Put it all over the news, put it all over social media, get it trending across the world… because everyone has been talking about me, moi, Mr. Elegance. And now everyone will be talking about the official news that I have signed with TNA. The most important thing that is going on in professional wrestling today, as seen on the debut episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, is the reveal of Mr. Elegance. There was never a question that it was going to be me!”

Mr. Elegance, hailing from Laguna Beach, California, is a former National Champion bodybuilder and freestyle skier.

He has also been recognized on the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.

After a two-month talent search, he secured a spot as the fifth member of the Elegance Brand, making his debut on TNA’s inaugural show on AMC earlier this month.

He now joins Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance, and The Personal Concierge.