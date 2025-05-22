Mr. Kennedy Says He’s Open To WWE Return: “I Would Definitely Go Back Now”

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy has revealed a major shift in his mindset about returning to the company, admitting that while he once vowed never to go back, time and self-reflection have changed his perspective.

Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy — real name Ken Anderson — candidly discussed his feelings after his WWE release and during his time in TNA Wrestling.

“When I was at TNA, I was like, I’ll never go back there. I’ll never work for them again,” Kennedy admitted.

That strong stance, however, has softened over the years.

“Now it’s changed. I would definitely [go back] now,” he confessed.

Kennedy went on to explain that his earlier resentment was largely driven by misplaced blame. At the time, he saw others as the source of his downfall — but eventually realized he needed to take accountability.

“Instead of looking at myself, I was looking at, this person did this, and that person did that, and they screwed me,” Kennedy said. “Then at some point I realized I played a hand — a huge hand — in all that.”

The former Mr. Money in the Bank winner pointed to a pivotal conversation with Vince McMahon as a turning point in his WWE career. According to Kennedy, by the time McMahon was made aware that certain talent didn’t want to work with him, the decision had essentially already been made.

“Had I been doing all the right things up until that point, that conversation would have gone differently,” he explained. “The fact was that that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Vince was tired of [it all]. There was a lot of negativity around things that I was doing — my attitude…”

Kennedy’s WWE run was filled with potential, including a heavily hyped push that saw him win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2007. But a mix of injuries and backstage issues ultimately cut his run short.

Now older, more self-aware, and open to returning, Kennedy’s comments reflect a wrestler who’s grown from his past — and who might just have unfinished business in WWE.

