MrBeast Offers Support To Syko Stu After Disturbing KnokX Pro Incident

The world’s most popular YouTuber, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), has offered to help independent wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) following a shocking incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Saturday that left Stu hospitalized with serious injuries.

Responding to the viral story, MrBeast took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sympathy and willingness to help.

“Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over PTSD,” MrBeast wrote. “Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.”

The disturbing moment occurred when Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, entered the ring during the event. What was meant to be a planned confrontation went horribly wrong, as Raja legitimately knocked Stu unconscious before unleashing a barrage of punches on the defenseless wrestler. Several performers rushed in to break it up, but the footage quickly went viral after being live-streamed on Kick.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since launched an investigation. KnokX Pro Wrestling released a statement condemning the attack as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.” Meanwhile, Stu’s brother shared on social media that he is currently in “stable but critical care.”

Rampage Jackson also issued a statement, condemning his son’s actions while confirming that Stu was “awake and stable” following the incident.

