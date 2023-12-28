MSG Gifts CM Punk Something Special Following His First Match Back With WWE

WWE star CM Punk, who made his shocking return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois last November 25, competed in his first match back with WWE in 10 years on Tuesday, December 26 from a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Punk faced Judgment Day member “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a singles match and ended up defeating the former WWE NXT North American Champion after hitting Mysterio with his GTS finsiher.

Immediately following the match, WWE cameras caught up with Punk as some members of the legendary MSG presented him with a plaque to commemorate his first match back in WWE after a near ten-year absence.

