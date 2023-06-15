Multiple New Bouts Set For Debut Episode Of AEW Collision On Saturday

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the debut episode of AEW Collision.

During AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, Excalibur did his speed-read at the end of the broadcast to announce some new matches for the inaugural installment of the new weekly AEW Saturday night prime time series.

On tap for the first-ever AEW Collision on TNT show at 8/7c on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois is the following lineup:

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/17/2023)

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold* Wardlow (C) vs. Luchasaurus (TNT Title)* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale* “The Redeemer” Miro will be in action

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.