Naomi Addresses Her WWE Return At The Royal Rumble

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) made her WWE Royal Rumble PLE return in the women’s Rumble match in 2024. In a backstage interview after the show, Naomi commented on her return to WWE.

She said, “Man, it was hard to hold back all the emotions. I couldn’t, man, it felt really good after this little journey I’ve been on. To finally be back. And that’s the scary part. You never know what that reaction or response is so to feel that, man. And just after this ride I’ve been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn’t win, but I hung in there. That Jade is something else though. I don’t know what to do about her.”