NBA Legend Jeff Teague Recalls Getting Chills Watching CM Punk’s WWE Return

NBA legend Jeff Teague, who played in the league for 12 years and was part of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship team, appeared on an episode of the Club 520 podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he got chills watching CM Punk make his return to the WWE at Survivor Series.

Teague said, “That was hard. On god bro, that’s probably the best — that’s number three. John Cena coming back was one of the top ones at WrestleMania. But that right there, that was hard. And he came back in Chicago, that shit was rocking, I ain’t gonna lie. I was watching that show, I lowkey got chills. People gonna call me weird for that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)