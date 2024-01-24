Netflix CEO On WWE RAW Being Added To Their Streaming Platform Starting 2025

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE’s flagship show, RAW, will be moving to Netflix in 2025, a deal that is worth $5 billion over ten years.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos took part in a quarterly earnings call, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE RAW being added to their streaming platform starting 2025.

Sarandos said, “We are thrilled to bring WWE live programming to our members around the world. WWE Raw is sports entertainment, which is right in the sweet spot of our sports business, which is the drama of sport. Think of this as 52 weeks of live programming every week, every year. It feeds our desire to expand our live event programming. Most importantly, fans love it. For decades, WWE has grown this multi-generational fanbase that we believe we can serve and we can grow. We believe WWE has been historically under distributed outside of North America, and this is a global deal. We can help them, and they can help us build that fandom around the world. This should also add some fuel to our new and growing ad business.”

You can check out Sarandos’ comments in the video below.



