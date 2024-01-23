Netflix Paying A Lot Of Money For The Rights To Broadcast WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, announced that it has reached an agreement with Netflix to add WWE’s flagship weekly show, Monday Night RAW, to the streaming platform.

RAW will leave linear television for the first time in its history, having previously aired exclusively on the USA Network and Spike/TNN.

The agreement begins in January 2025, with Netflix becoming the exclusive home of RAW in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time. RAW will continue to air every Monday for three hours.

According to Deadline, a person familiar with the terms stated that the agreement is for ten years and exceeds $5 billion.

Variety also reports that sources told them the deal is worth at least $500 million per year and is expected to last ten years. In comparison, WWE’s current five-year contract with the USA Network is worth around $250-260 million per year.