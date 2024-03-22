Netflix Proceeding With Vince McMahon Documentary Despite Janel Grant’s Lawsuit

The documentary on Vince McMahon’s life and career looks to be scheduled to premiere this year after years of development, despite the dreadful lawsuit he faces.

WWE first announced on its third-quarter 2020 earnings call that they had partnered with Netflix to air it, with Bill Simmons serving as executive producer. Chris Smith, best known for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, has been named director.

At the time, WWE claimed it would be the most expensive Netflix docuseries ever. Simmons previously confirmed that, while McMahon will be able to view clips, he will not be able to provide input before the docuseries’ final cut.

Some speculated that WWE would cancel the project because they are attempting to distance themselves from McMahon due to the Janel Grant lawsuit. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the six-part series is still in the works.

Meltzer wrote, “Some thought that with the Netflix $5.2 billion deal with TKO and the Janel Grant lawsuit, maybe Netflix would just scrap the thing. That isn’t the case, but they obviously have to change the direction based on what happened.”

It was originally scheduled to be released sooner. While it will not be released during WrestleMania season, “it is still planned to be released in 2024, but no time frame is finalized.”