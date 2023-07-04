New Championship Bout Set For IMPACT Slammiversary On July 15

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the upcoming IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 premium live event.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly vs. The Coven duo of Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King in a Knockouts Tag-Team Championship for the aforementioned special event scheduled for July 15, 2023.

IMPACTWrestling.com released the following announcement today to confirm the match:

Unlikely Allies in Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Challenge The Coven for Knockouts Tag Gold at Slammiversary

BREAKING: @RealTaylorWilde and @KiLynnKing will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against @mashaslamovich and @Kelly_WP on July 15 at #Slammiversary LIVE on PPV from St Clair College in Windsor, ON! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/z0jRO3tHOF pic.twitter.com/fTax14Pwif — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 4, 2023

A few weeks ago on IMPACT!, Killer Kelly scored an important victory over one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde. After the match, Kelly found herself on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown when KiLynn King joined the fray. But in a jaw-dropping turn of events, it was Masha Slamovich who came to Kelly’s aid just days after the two tore each other apart in a brutal Dog Collar match. Two weeks later, Slamovich would go one-on-one with King. Following repeated interference from Wilde, Kelly returned the favor and neutralized her at ringside, leading to the victory for Slamovich. With two wins over The Coven, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich have earned a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity at Slammiversary. Will the unlikely allies dethrone the dealers of dark magic?IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 21st anniversary at Slammiversary LIVE July 15th on pay-per-view from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.