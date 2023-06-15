New CM Punk Story That Won’t Benefit AEW Is Expected To Surface Soon

Pro Wrestling Torch editor Wade Keller dropped a cryptic note about CM Punk and hinted that it is not good news for AEW as a whole, on the latest episode of his PWTorchVIP.com audio show.

Keller stated, “I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there’s going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don’t mean to be cryptic but I haven’t heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don’t know. I just think it’s gonna be one of those weeks, I’ll put it that way…From what I’m hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it’s just gonna be one of those weeks.”

Again, it is unclear what this is, but with less than three days until Collision, this news could come at any time.

Last night on Dynamite, they aired a video of Punk discussing his upcoming return on Collision this Saturday night. Punk stated that when he speaks to the fans in Chicago, he will have a lot to say. It’s unclear whether this means he’ll talk about what happened between him and The Elite or something else.