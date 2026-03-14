New Cody Rhodes Drumstick Ice Cream Flavor Coming Soon

By
James Hetfield
-
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | WWE

According to Fightful.com, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, is set to launch his own official Drumstick ice cream cone soon.

The report mentions that Drumstick is adopting a flavor-naming style similar to that of Ben & Jerry’s and will introduce Rhodes’ “Red, White & Blueberry.”

Additionally, this will be the first Drumstick to feature a white chocolate coating, or rather, “white confectionary,” as legally it cannot be classified as chocolate. The treat itself is classified as a “frozen dairy dessert,” which comes in a strawberry flavor with a blueberry sauce core.

 

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