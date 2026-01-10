New Details Emerge On WWE Library Availability On Netflix

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Netflix and WWE have announced that the streaming service will become the new home for the WWE library in the United States.

There has been speculation about how much of the library will be available on the platform.

According to Fightful Select, the entire WWE library will be included in the deal, with a focus on the company’s archived Premium Live Events (PLEs).

It was noted that much of this content was already available on Netflix internationally, and it is now accessible everywhere else. Additionally, a couple of WWE documentaries, including the Ric Flair feature and the XFL episode from ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, have recently been made available. The 1985 classic “The Wrestling Classic” is also available on the service, and plans are to gradually roll out more content on YouTube.

A significant question that remains is the future of major NXT events once they leave Peacock. The agreement to air NXT content on Peacock expires in March, meaning NXT PLEs will not be available there unless a new deal is reached. However, Peacock will continue to host the SmackDown library and Saturday Night’s Main Event, as a multi-year deal announced in August includes the SNMEs on the service.

Peacock is affiliated with USA Network, which holds the media rights for SmackDown.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, territorial content and similar footage are no longer available to stream on Peacock and will be released on YouTube through the WWE Vault channels.