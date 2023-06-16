New Japan World To Stream The Forbidden Door 2 Go-Home Episode Of AEW Dynamite

New Japan World subscribers got some good news on Friday.

It was announced today that subscribers of the New Japan World streaming service will be getting access to the AEW Dynamite “go-home” episode leading up to the highly-anticipated AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 special event.

The announcement was made via social media on Friday, confirming that the 6/22 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program will be streamed for New Japan World subscribers.

