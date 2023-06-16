New Japan World To Stream The Forbidden Door 2 Go-Home Episode Of AEW Dynamite

New Japan World subscribers got some good news on Friday.
It was announced today that subscribers of the New Japan World streaming service will be getting access to the AEW Dynamite “go-home” episode leading up to the highly-anticipated AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 special event.
The announcement was made via social media on Friday, confirming that the 6/22 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program will be streamed for New Japan World subscribers.
来週6/22(木)1️⃣9️⃣時より《生配信》決定！#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor 直前
AEW Dynamite をみんなで見よう！
現地時間6/21(水)放送の【#AEWDynamite】#23-25 を日本語実況版として放送当日にお届け！
※ 実況:村田アナ 解説:元井さん
※ 日本語字幕は付きません#AEW #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/hqsd90UDbP
