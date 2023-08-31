New Match Revealed For Impact 1000, Updated Line-Up

For Impact Wrestling’s 1000th episode, a massive 10-Knockout tag team match has been announced.

We previously mentioned how Impact Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong were making a comeback at Impact 1000. Their opponents were not revealed, but Kim issued an open invitation to any Knockout from the past, present, or future. Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People were rumored to be involved as they were announced for Impact 1000 but not confirmed to wrestle.

Kim and Kong will team up with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, and a mystery partner to take on Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and a mystery partner, according to an update. The babyfaces will be accompanied to the ring by Raisha Saeed, while the heels will be accompanied by Sky and Jai Vidal.

There’s no word on who the mystery partners will be, but ODB is the only Knockout who was announced for the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration but not for the Impact 1000 episode. In the coming week, Impact has promised to announce more current and former stars for the Fan Celebration and the 1000th episode.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air as the post-Victory Road show on Thursday, September 14. The special will be taped at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, September 9. Impact will also record additional episodes that night in order to carry them over to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. The Impact 1000 taping will take place the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view, which will also take place at the same location.

The following is the updated Impact 1000 card:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced