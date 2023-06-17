New Matches Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

While the focus is on tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the company is also preparing for the next episode of Dynamite and the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view event with New Japan Pro Wrestling later this month.

AEW confirmed new matches for Wednesday’s Dynamite, including a tag team match between Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

The bout was set up on this week’s Dynamite when The Gunns challenged The Hardys to a fight. The Hardys accepted the bout on Friday’s Rampage, making it official.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Ring of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata will also compete against NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia.

TBS Champion Kris Statlander challenged Taya Valkyrie to a match on Rampage, but it’s unclear when the match will take place.

This episode of Dynamite will be broadcast live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago as the farewell show for Forbidden Door.