New Matches Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Updated Card

AEW President Tony Khan has announced two new matches for AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour. In the first bout, Mistico and The Lucha Bros will face Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi in a trios match. This is Mistico’s first time working with Lucha Bros.

The show will also feature Saraya vs. Mariah May in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match, with the winner facing the winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinals.

The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Here’s the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Swerve Strickland (champion) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Title For Title Match

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jon Moxley (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Singles Match

MJF vs. Hechicero

Singles Match

Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

Trios Match

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

Trios Match

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Saraya vs. Mariah May

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi