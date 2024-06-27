New Matches Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Updated Card

AEW President Tony Khan has announced two new matches for AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour. In the first bout, Mistico and The Lucha Bros will face Yota Tsuji, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi in a trios match. This is Mistico’s first time working with Lucha Bros.
The show will also feature Saraya vs. Mariah May in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match, with the winner facing the winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinals.
The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Here’s the updated card:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Swerve Strickland (champion) vs. Will Ospreay
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa
Title For Title Match
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer
Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD
IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match
Jon Moxley (champion) vs. Tetsuya Naito
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
Singles Match
MJF vs. Hechicero
Singles Match
Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy
Trios Match
The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed
Trios Match
Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA, Chris Jericho and Big Bill
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Zero Hour Pre-Show Match
Saraya vs. Mariah May
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi