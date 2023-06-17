New Segment, Update On Commentary Team For AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in a new segment for the debut episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur did his usual show-end speed-read through updates to lineups for upcoming All Elite Wrestling shows.

As he was running down the previously advertised lineup for AEW Collision, he mentioned that we will hear from The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn during the show.

In addition to the new segment announced for the series premiere of the new weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT television program, Excalibur provided more information on the commentary team for the show.

Tony Khan announced earlier today that the debut episode will feature a three-man commentary team, with Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross on the call. Excalibur noted on Rampage that it will be Kelly and McGuinness calling the show, with “Good Ole’ J.R.” joining them for the main event.

