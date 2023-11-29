New Singles Match Added To IMPACT Final Resolution, Updated Lineup

A new match is now official for the upcoming IMPACT Final Resolution special event.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of Rhino vs. Moose in singles action to the show scheduled for December 9.

From IMPACTWrestling.com:

After earning an IMPACT/TNA World Title opportunity in Feast or Fired, we now know that Moose will challenge Alex Shelley at Hard To Kill LIVE January 13th on pay-per-view. But before that, Moose must settle his longstanding rivalry with “The War Machine” Rhino as they collide in a hard-hitting showdown at the last IMPACT-branded special event, Final Resolution. Recently on IMPACT!, Moose made a statement when he defeated Heath in singles competition. But when Moose and Brian Myers looked to add insult to injury, Heath’s longtime friend in Rhino would come to his aid, delivering a brutal Gore to Myers. While Moose may have escaped his wrath on that night, all bets are off in Toronto. Can Moose continue to build momentum on the road to Hard To Kill?



On December 9th, IMPACT Wrestling presents the last special event of the year, Final Resolution, streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are on-sale now at Revelree.ca.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for IMPACT Final Resolution 2023:

IMPACT FINAL RESOLUTION (12/9/2023)

🚨 BREAKING: Brace for impact as #Rhino goes head-to-head with @TheMooseNation at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada! Secure your tickets NOW: https://t.co/nrdMQaHBR3 pic.twitter.com/gFGA6Sa29t — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 28, 2023

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel* Moose vs. Rhino* IMPACT Digital Media Title: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner* Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.