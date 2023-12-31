New Title Bout Set For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

A new match has been made official for the first pay-per-view under the returning TNA Wrestling promotional banner.
The first TNA PPV of 2024, Hard To Kill, will now feature ABC defending the TNA World Tag Team Titles against The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Vets, and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.
TNA Hard To Kill goes down from the Palms in Las Vegas, NV. on January 13.
