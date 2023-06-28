New Title Match And More Confirmed For NJPW Strong Independence Day, Updated Line-Ups

The match between Giulia and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale for Night 2 of the upcoming NJPW Strong Independence Day event is officially official. Nightingale and Momo Kohgo will compete in tag team action against Giulia and Thekla on Night 1.

The NJPW Strong Independence Day event will be place from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5. The pay-per-view will be broadcast live on NJPW World. The updated cards are listed below:

NIGHT ONE:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defend against Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin

* Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ Match: Jon Moxley and Homicide vs. El Desperado and Jun Kasai

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Gedo vs. Eddie Kingston and Rocky Romero

* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia and Thekla

* Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

* Lance Archer, Alex Zayne and Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* The DKC vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Pre-show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH and Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre and Takahiro Katori

NIGHT TWO:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston

* IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin and Gabe Kidd

* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale defends against Giulia

* Final Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Homicide and Ryohei Oiwa

* Lance Archer and Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito and Kosei Fujita

* Rocky Romero and YOH vs. Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors

* JR Kratos vs. Oskar Leube

* Pre-show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori and Rekka